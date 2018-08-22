

CTV Regina





Police are investigating after what appears to be a Molotov cocktail incident at the Q Nightclub and Lounge on Broad Street on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the nightclub around 5 p.m. after an employee spotted burn marks on the stairs and walls of the building.

The incident has been dubbed arson by police, who found related evidence at the scene.

Police say the incident likely happened between 1:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Tuesday. No injuries have been reported as a result.

Anyone with information is asked to call Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.