Police are looking for information after a man was assaulted with a machete around 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, June, 23.

The man was assaulted in the 3300 block of 8th avenue by a lone male. Police were called after the victim went to the hospital for treatment of his wounds.

Police have not made any arrests and are still investigating the assault. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.