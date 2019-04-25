

CTV Regina





Police are looking for information and warning the public about an attempted abduction of a young boy over the weekend.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Pasqua Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Police say a woman reported her two young boys, ages nine and 11, told her someone tried to grab the younger boy.

According to police, the woman said the boys were playing outside when a man approached them, grabbed the nine-year-old around his waist and tried to pull him away. When the boy resisted and yelled, the man ran away.

The boy described the suspect as Indigenous with a “crinkled face.” He said the man was wearing a red jacket, black jogging pants and a black baseball cap.

Police believe the attempted abduction happened near a group of trees by the railway tracks southeast of First Avenue North.

The children weren’t injured.

Police say they haven’t made any arrests or identified the suspect. The investigation is ongoing and police have not received any similar reports at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.