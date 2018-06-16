

CTV Regina





Police are investigating a report of an assault involving bear mace at the intersection of Pasqua Street North and Pasqua Gate on Friday evening.

A woman was in distress after being sprayed in the face with bear mace. The assault took place outside of a car that the victim has been a passenger in, following an argument. The victim’s injuries were not life threatening or serious.

A male and female suspect fled the scene after the assault. Police searched the area, but were unable to find either of the suspects.

They will continue to investigate the assault, but it is not being treated as a random incident because the victim is familiar with the suspects.