Regina police are looking for a suspect after a man was robbed at gunpoint.

On April 18 in the afternoon, police were dispatched to a bus stop in the 4000 block of 5th Ave.

Upon arrival police learned that a 34-year-old man was approached by a suspect who presented a gun and demanded money. The victim surrendered money and the suspect fled the scene.

No one was harmed.

The suspect is described as an Indigenous man, believed to be in his 20’s, thin build with a moustache, wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans. He was carrying a large green duffel bag.

Anyone who has information to assist police may contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.