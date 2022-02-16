Police investigating death in North Central Regina

Regina police have launched a death investigation after a woman’s body was found early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to a home on the 700 block of Garnet Street around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival officers found the deceased adult woman.

At this time, work is underway to determine the person’s identity.

Once their identity has been confirmed, police said they will notify this individual’s next of kin.

No other details are available at this time as the investigation continues with the help of the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

Anyone with more information that could assist with the investigation is asked to call Regina Police at 306-777-6500, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).