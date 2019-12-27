REGINA -- Police are investigating after a woman was found dead near the Pasqua Hospital on Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 3200 block of Dewdney Ave. around 4:15 p.m., and the woman was confirmed dead on the scene.

The Major Crimes and Forensic Identification units are assisting in the investigation along with the Coroner.

The victim’s next of kin have been notified.

An autopsy has been scheduled for next week.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.