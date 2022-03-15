Police investigating man's death in south Regina

A man's death in south Regina has prompted an investigation by Regina police and the Office of the Chief Coroner.

According to police officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Davidson Crescent on reports a man was lying outsite injured and unresponsive Tuesday afternoon.

Police and EMS found the man had sustained a "critical injury". He was taken to hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.

The man has yet to be identified and police are working to notify his next-of-kin.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.