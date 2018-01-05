A number of robbery investigations are underway in Regina, and now police are asking for the public’s help.

Regina Police Service says some of the details in each of the six cases vary, but investigators believe the robberies, which occurred across the city, may be related.

Each crime happened before 6 a.m. between Dec. 30 and Jan. 3. Two businesses on Albert Street were hit, and police also responded to incidents on Sherwood Drive, Pasqua Street, Fleet Street and Montague Street.

Most incidents involve two men and a bladed weapon, according to police. The suspects demanded cash, and usually fled in a vehicle.

Each investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.