REGINA -- Police are working with Alberta's Medical Examiner's Office to determine the circumstances of a Regina man's death after being transported to an Edmonton hospital.

The investigation began on Jan. 6 when officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of Athol Street for a report of an injured man. According to police, a 38-year-old man in the basement of the home was conscious but had extensive burns. The man was taken to hospital in Regina for treatment and was later transported to another hospital in Edmonton.

On Jan. 14, police were told the man died in hospital. An autopsy was ordered and police say the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Alberta has also requested additional tests to determine the cause and manner of the man's death.

Regina police say they've done multiple interviews, neighbourhood inquiries and forensic examination of the scene.

The name of the man will not be released at this time.

Police say the case "has yet to be concluded." Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.