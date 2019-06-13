

CTV Regina





Regina police have begun a homicide investigation after a man was killed in what was considered a single-vehicle crash.

Officers were called to the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Lindsay Street around 8:45 p.m. for a report of a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday. Upon arrival police found a man in the vehicle who was pronounced dead.

Further investigation has led police to believe that the death was the result of a homicide.

The victim has been identified at Denny Jimmy, 30, of Regina.