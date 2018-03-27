

CTV Regina





Regina police are looking for information after a man was injured in a stabbing and possible hit-and-run on Monday night.

Police were called to the 1300 block of Garnet Street around 11:15 p.m. after reports that a man had been stabbed. Officers found a 36-year-old man at the scene. He was taken to hospital to treat his injuries, police said in a news release.

Police say officers learned the man wasn’t injured at the Garnet Street location and may have also been hit by a vehicle. Police believe the incident happened near Seventh Avenue and York Street before 11:15 p.m. Police say they are looking for more information about what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.