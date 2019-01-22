

CTV Regina





The Regina Police Service is investigating reports of threatening messages sent to six daycares in the city.

Police members have been dispatched to each location.

CTV has confirmed two locations that received threats, but asked not to be named. One is in the Rosemont neighbourhood. The second is in northeast Regina and said it was a shooting threat that was made by a phone call in the late afternoon.

Police say the messages appear to be sent by the same sender using the same medium. At this time, police say they have no credible indication of a real threat, but are asking the business owners to be extra vigilant and follow safety protocols.

According to police, these messages are originating from the United States and being relayed from within the province and the person making these threats do not have the proximity to carry out the threats.

Regina is not the only city experiencing these calls.

Parents are being asked by police to be patient when picking up their children and to follow any safety protocols provided by the daycare.

Anyone with information to assist with the investigation is asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.