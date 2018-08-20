

CTV Regina





Regina police are investigating two separate fires in North Central over the weekend.

One fire began in the 700 block of Garnet Street on Sunday evening. Police are calling this fire suspicious. The building wasn’t occupied when the fire began and no one was injured.

Another fire also began on Sunday evening in the 900 block of Montague Street. Again, there was no one inside the home and no one was injured.

Police say they are working with Regina Fire and Protective Services on the investigation.

Anyone with information on either fire is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.