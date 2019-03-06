Police investigation underway after SWAT and canine called
Published Wednesday, March 6, 2019 12:43AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, March 6, 2019 12:44AM CST
Regina Police are looking into an incident, after an area of the 1600 block of Ottawa Street was investigated on Tuesday night.
According to a release, patrol members, the Special Weapons and Tactics Team and the canine unit were all a part of an investigation in the area around 11 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police have now cleared the area, but say an incident is still under investigation.
No further details are available.