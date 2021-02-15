Advertisement
Police issue $2,800 fine after finding 15 people in a Regina home
Published Monday, February 15, 2021 10:35AM CST
REGINA -- The Regina Police Service issued a $2,800 ticket after finding 15 people in a Wascana Street home.
Police said they received a complaint on Sunday afternoon of a large number of people in a home in the 1400 block of Wascana St. They confirmed there were 15 people in the home when they arrived.
A 48 year-old man was fined for failing to comply with the public health order.