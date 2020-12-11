REGINA -- The Regina Police Service’s Stolen Auto Unit issued a ticket carrying a $2,800 fine under the Public Health Act during an investigation of a stolen truck.

Police say the investigation began overnight Thursday and into Friday morning, when an officer spotted a stolen Dodge Ram on the move in the 2000 block of Reynolds Street.

The officer started following the vehicle until it was ditched in an alley in the 1900 block of Wallace Street. The driver then fled on foot and was chased by police, entering a nearby house.

The officer followed and found a group of nine people inside. More police arrived and the house was cleared.

According to police, everyone inside was uncooperative and police were not able to identify the driver. The resident at the address was issued the Public Health Order ticket for violating rules limiting private indoor gatherings to five people.