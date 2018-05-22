

CTV Regina





Saskatchewan Government Insurance says police issued 4,873 speeding and aggressive driving tickets in the month of April.

According to the Crown, speed is one of the leading causes of traffic-related deaths and injuries. Collisions are more likely when drivers are speeding, and the collisions are worse at higher speeds. Last month was the highest number of tickets issued in 2018 so far.

Last year, SGI said the number of tickets ranged from 3,376 to 6,159 a month. In April 2017, police issued 5,025 tickets.

The cost of speeding tickets increased on May 1. The base fine for tickets increased by $30 and the charge per kilometre over the posted speed limit has doubled.

SGI says police also issued 516 distracted driving tickets, 269 impaired driving tickets and 323 tickets for seatbelt or car seat infractions.

In May, the Crown will be focused on impaired driving.