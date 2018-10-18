

CTV Regina





Regina police are once again reminding residents to remove all property from their vehicles and lock their cars and garages after arresting three teenage boys in connection with numerous robberies, breaks and enters thefts of vehicles and identity frauds.

According to police there have been close to 30 incidents in southeast and southwest Regina between September 28 and October 3.

During one robbery on September 29, a woman confronted a group of people who was attempting to steal a vehicle from her garage in the area of Green Brook Road. Police say when she approached the group, one suspect swung a machete at her, and another bear sprayed her before taking off in a stolen SUV.

Two boys, aged 14 and 16 have been arrested in connection with these crimes, but police say several others have yet to be located.

The 16-year-old boy is facing 43 charges, including robbery, break and enter, possession of property obtained by a crime over $5,000, theft under $5,000, identity theft and drug charges. He made his first court appearance on the charges on Tuesday.

Police say when thieves are successfully able to commit property crimes; they return to the same neighbourhoods and share the information with their friends. They are urging residents to remove anything of value from their vehicles, lock their doors, and report all suspicious activity to police.