Police launch death investigation in North Central Regina

A death investigation is underway after a man’s body was discovered in North Central Regina.

According to a news release from Regina Police Service (RPS), the body was found in the area of Elphinstone Street and Dewdney Avenue.

RPS said because the investigation is still in its early stages no other information will be released to the public at this time.

RPS said the investigation is ongoing in collaboration with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Regina police or Crime Stoppers.