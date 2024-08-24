REGINA
Regina

    Police launch investigation after woman found dead in Regina home

    Police have launched an investigation after a woman was found dead in a Regina home on Friday night.

    Officers and EMS were called to the home in the 1000 block of King Street around 10 p.m. where they found the dead body, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

    The RPS major crime unit and forensic identification unit are assisting in the investigation.

    Police said the victim’s next of kin has been notified.

    If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact RPS or Regina Crime Stoppers.

