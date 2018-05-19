

CTV Regina





Regina police are looking for two suspects involved in a robbery that happened on Dorothy Street on Saturday.

Police were called to the 1100 block of Dorothy Street at about 11:30 a.m. for a report of a business robbery.

Two men entered the building and demanded money. One had a gun and the other had a machete.

The suspects were able to obtain “an unknown quantity of cash,” police said in a news release. They then fled the scene in a dark coloured vehicle.

The first man is described as 5 feet 10, wearing blue jeans, a black hoody, a black hat and had a bandana covering his face. He was carrying a gun.

The second man is described as wearing a dark coloured hoody, blue jeans, a black hat and also had a bandana covering his face. He had a machete on him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Regina police or Crime Stoppers.