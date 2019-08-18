

CTV News Regina





Police are trying to identify a boy in connection to a house fire in the 1800 block of Halifax St. on Saturday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to the scene around 3 p.m. to find fire and heavy smoke inside of the house according to the Fire Department.

A boy was seen leaving the scene on a bike.

Crews were able to get the fire under control in around five minutes and no one was injured.

The Fire Department said investigators were on the scene to assess the damage to the home, but said there was no structural damage.

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation into this fire is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.