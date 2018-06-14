

CTV Regina





Regina police are looking for information to help track down four suspects in a home invasion on Thursday morning.

Police were called to a home in the 2200 block of Park Street around 9 a.m. after reports of a break and enter. According to police, four men carrying what appeared to be guns entered the home and threatened the people inside. A 37-year-old man, who was outside when the break in began, came back into the house and was assaulted. A woman and two young children were in the home at the time of the break and enter — and the woman later said a large amount of cash was stolen from her vehicle.

Police believe the suspects came through a basement suite at the same address — and the people in that suite were home at the time. EMS attended to the man who was assaulted and there were no other injuries reported.

Police say the suspects were wearing red. They fled on foot down an alley.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.