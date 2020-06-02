REGINA -- The Regina Police Service is looking for information after a string of mischief incidents involving smashed windows over the past few weeks.

Police say there have been 44 reports of vehicle damage between May 26 and June 2. Twenty-nine of the reports came in over the weekend, between May 29 and June 1.

“There is no evidence that ties these cases together, but the similarity of these events and their proximity to each other suggest that at least some may be connected,” police said in a news release.

The incidents occurred in Gardiner Park, University Park and Glencairn and all included smashed windows.

Police say the reports account for 65 per cent of all mischief reported in that timeframe.

There are no suspect descriptions at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.