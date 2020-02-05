REGINA -- Police are looking for a suspect who they say stole a woman's purse on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of Hamilton Street around 4:15 p.m. for a report of a robbery. According to police, the woman was walking southbound on the street when a man came up from behind her and grabbed the purse off her shoulder. The straps broke and the woman was knocked to the ground. The suspect fled on foot down an alley.

The woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police weren’t able to find the suspect in the area.

He is described as around 5'8" tall with a "heavier build." He was wearing a black and white hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.