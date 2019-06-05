

CTV Regina





Regina police are looking for a suspect in a hit-and-run in a suspected stolen vehicle on Tuesday.

Officers were called to a two-vehicle collision in the 2700 block of McDonald Street around 3:35 p.m. According to police, a 2005 Dodge SX20 was travelling southbound and collided head-on with a Nissan Versa travelling northbound. Police say the Dodge was stolen.

The woman driving the Nissan was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man driving the Dodge fled the scene on foot towards 18th Avenue, police say. No one else was in the vehicle.

The suspect is described as an adult man with average height, stocky build, wearing a red hoodie and shorts.

Officers searched the area but couldn’t find the suspect.

Police say it’s unknown if this incident is related to a gun call in the area of Cavendish Street and Dewdney Avenue East earlier on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.