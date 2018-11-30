

Police are asking the public to help find a missing 25-year-old man who they say has health issues.

Adewale Ayodeji Adedipe was last seen on Nov. 1 in the Gladmer Park area and was reported missing to police on Nov. 27. Police say some of his family had been out of the country and came back to find he was missing and his car had been impounded. Police say they are concerned for his well-being because Adedipe has health issues.

Police say they believe he is in the city and might be staying with friends, but his location is unknown. He is not active on social media, police say.

Adedipe is described as African-Canadian, 5’7” inches tall, weighing 165 pounds with a medium build. He has short black hair, a moustache and brown eyes. He also has a scar on his upper lip.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.