REGINA -- Police are asking for help finding a 79-year-old man who has been missing since last week.

Police say John Albert Dalziel was last seen on Feb. 6 around 11 a.m. in the 2200 block of Hamilton Street.

He is described as 5'9" tall with a medium build, greying black hair and hazel eyes. He also has a grey beard and moustache.

Police say they don't believe Dalziel has come to any harm but want to find him to make sure he is safe.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.