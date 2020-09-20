REGINA -- Regina police are asking the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old girl who was last seen on Sunday at 11:59 a.m.

Police said in a news release on Sunday that Chaz Nayneecassum was last seen in the area of 2900 26 Avenue.

She is described as Indigenous, 5’3” tall, 105 pounds and with having medium brown hair and brown eyes. She was seen wearing black leggings and a yellow hooded sweater, police said.

Police said they don’t have any indication she has come to harm, but because of her age, she is a vulnerable person and they want to ensure she is safe.

Anyone with information about Nayneecassum’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.