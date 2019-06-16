

Police are searching for two men following an armed robbery early Sunday morning.

Just before 1 a.m., officers were called to a business in the 500 block of Albert St. North after a report of a robbery.

The victims told police the robbery took place behind a business on Hesse Bay. No one was injured, but the victims said they had personal property stolen from them.

The first suspect is described as male, standing 5-0 to 5-4 tall, 115 to 130 lbs, and wearing a red bandana, red hoodie and dark pants. He was armed with a machete, according to police.

The second suspect is only described as a man wearing dark pants and armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information about this robbery is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.