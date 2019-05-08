

Police are looking for a suspect who tried to rob a man at an apartment in north Regina on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the 2600 block of Fifth Avenue North around 9:15 a.m.

According to police, a 64-year-old man was at the apartment when a masked man approached him with a gun. The suspect asked for the victim’s car keys, but left without stealing anything. The victim wasn’t injured.

The suspect was last seen on foot on Fifth Avenue North. The man is described as 5’6” to 5’7” tall and was wearing a blue hoodie, jeans and a grey balaclava at the time of the attempted robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.