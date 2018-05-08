

CTV Regina





Regina police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in a robbery on Dewdney Avenue late Monday night

Just before 11:30 p.m., police were called to the 1700 block of Dewdney Avenue east after reports of a woman attempting to rob a business.

No one was injured during the incident and the suspect fled on foot before police arrived.

Police have very limited information on the suspect and are asking anyone that saw a female around the area last night to contact police or Crime Stoppers.