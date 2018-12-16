

CTV Regina





Police are searching for a suspect after a man was threatened with a weapon on Sunday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the 4400 block of Rochdale Blvd around two p.m. after a male suspect stole an item from a business and threatened another man with a bladed weapon. He then fled on foot heading east.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, in his mid to late 20s and about 6 feet tall.

Police have not made any arrests yet and are still investigating. Anyone with information that can help in the investigation is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.