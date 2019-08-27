

Police are looking for a man who they say shot at two pedestrians on Monday evening.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Robinson Street around 6:40 p.m. for reports of a gun offence. According to police, a man riding a mountain bike was arguing with two pedestrians. The man got off his bike, police say, and fired a gun towards the pedestrians. They fled the scene on foot, while the suspect rode his bike in the opposite direction.

No one was injured.

Police say the man was in his late teens or early 20s. He was wearing black shoes, black shorts and a black t-shirt with the Adidas logo, and a black hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.