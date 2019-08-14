Regina police are looking for a suspect in an assault on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of Halifax Street around 6 p.m. for a report of a weapons offence. According to police, there was an injured man in the area. The man received emergency medical attention and then was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they don’t have a suspect in custody at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.