

CTV Regina





Regina police are looking for a suspect who robbed a gas station on Albert Street early Friday morning.

Officers were called to the business in the 2300 block of Alberta Street around 6:15 a.m. According to police, a man with his face covered and carrying a gun went into the business, threatened the employee and demanded money.

Police say the man stole money and then left on a bike heading northbound on Albert Street.

The suspect is described as around 5’6” and weighing 130 pounds. He has a thin build and was wearing a black bandana and sunglasses, gloves, dark pants, a hoodie and carrying a gun and an axe.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.