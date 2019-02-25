

CTV Regina





Regina police are looking for a suspect who robbed a man at an ATM with a machete on Sunday evening.

The man was robbed in the 1900 block of Hamilton Street around 5:15 p.m. Police say he was using an ATM when a man approached him a machete.

The victim wasn’t injured and the suspect fled on foot.

Police describe the suspect as approximately 5’8” tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black parka, blue jeans and had a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.