

CTV Regina





Police are looking for two suspects after they say a business was robbed at gunpoint early Friday morning.

Officers were called to a business in the 2100 block of Broad Street just after midnight. According to police, two men entered the business and demanded cigarettes. One man had what appeared to be a handgun, police say. The men stole cigarettes and fled on foot.

No one was injured.

The first suspect is described as 6’0” tall. He was wearing a black jacket, grey sweatpants and grey shoes. The second suspect is between 5’10” and 6’0” tall. He was wearing all black.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.