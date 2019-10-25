REGINA -- Police are looking for information about a possible assault that left a man with severe burns.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of Wallace Street around 4:50 p.m. Thursday to help an injured man. The 28-year-old had multiple injuries, including severe burns, police said in a news release. He was taken to hospital by EMS. Police describe his injuries as non-life-threatening.

According to police, the assault likely occurred on Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.