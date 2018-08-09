

CTV Regina





Police are looking for suspects after a man was shot at in north Regina on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of Ninth Avenue North after reports of someone firing a gun at a man in an alley. According to police, the suspects in the shooting arrived at the scene in a blue and grey Ford truck. The truck’s passenger got out and was spray painting a garage door in the alley, police said in a news release.

Police say a man started yelling at the suspects. The man spray painting the garage got back into the truck and the truck drove away. The victim ran after the truck to try to get the licence plate number, according to police. The driver of the vehicle stopped and rolled down the window, and the victim heard a loud bang before police say the truck drove away.

No one was injured from the gunshot. There are no suspects in custody at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.