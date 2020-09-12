REGINA -- Regina police were called to the 2700 block of 5th Ave. on Friday evening, after a shots were reportedly fired.

Police said officers were dispatched to the area around 8:30 p.m. after information was received that a grey Dodge Caravan was driving in the area, while an occupant shot a firearm out the window.

One of the suspects is described as an Indigenous man in his late 20s, wearing a black hat and black bandana over his face.

Police said there was another man and a woman in the van. No one was injured in this incident, but RPS said the incident does present “significant risk” to public safety.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 222-8477.