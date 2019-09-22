Police looking for suspects after woman attacked with pepper spray
CTV News Regina
Published Sunday, September 22, 2019 10:46AM CST
Police are searching for suspects after a woman was sprayed with pepper spray late on Saturday night.
A 30-year-old woman was walking in the 1100 block of Robinson St., when she was approached by a purple/blue truck, according to police. The driver then reached out the driver’s window and sprayed her in the face with what is believed to be pepper spray.
EMS provided medical treatment to the woman on the scene.
There are no descriptions available for the suspect truck or driver at this time.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Regina Police or Crime Stoppers.