Regina Police Service are investigating a robbery at a business in the 2100 block of Albert Street.

On Saturday Aug. 4 at 9:00 p.m. police were sent to the business, where they discovered two males had entered the building with machetes and face coverings. The suspects were able to obtain an amount of cash from the establishment and took off on foot. No one was injured in the exchange.

Both suspects are described as Indigenous males between the ages of 20 to 25.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.