

CTV Regina





Police are looking for a man and a woman who they say kidnapped two teens on Thursday.

According to police, a 17-year-old boy was forced into a suspect vehicle in the 1000 block of Elphinstone Street around 12:40 p.m. A second boy was kidnapped minutes later, police say.

The kidnapping was reported to police around 8 p.m.

The suspects drove the two victims to a rural area, and later to a town north of Regina where the victims were able to escape.

Police say they haven’t been able to identify or speak to the second victim and there are concerns for his well-being. He is described as an Indigenous teen between 15 and 17 years old. He has long black hair and a scar on his left eyebrow. He was wearing grey sweatpants, a navy blue t-shirt, Nike shoes, a Raptors “We the North” ball cap and three wrist bands. Police say his name may be Joel or Joelle.

The first suspect is described as a white male between 40 and 50 years old. He has black and grey hair, a short trimmed beard and brown eyes. He is 6-0 tall and weighs around 280 pounds, with a “wrinkly face” and a scar under his left eye. Police say he was wearing a green collared shirt and “spoke with a deep voice.”

The second suspect is a white woman, also around 40 to 50 years old. She has shoulder length silver and blonde hair, hazel eyes and a large freckle on her right jaw line, police say. She was wearing a multi-coloured pink and purple flowered shirt and blue shorts.

The suspects were driving a mid-2000s dark blue four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.