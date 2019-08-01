

CTV Regina





Police are looking for information on three men who pointed a shotgun at a woman walking near their car on Wednesday.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Elphinstone Street around 5:05 p.m. for a report of a weapon's offence. According to police, a 40-year-old woman was walking past a red SUV in the area around 4:45 p.m. The woman told police there were three men inside the parked vehicle, and the man in the front passenger seat pointed a shotgun at her. She was able to walk away and the vehicle drove off without further incident. She wasn’t injured in the incident.

The three suspects are described as Indigenous. The man who pointed the gun has shoulder-length, bushy, black hair, police said in a news release.

The vehicle was last seen driving eastbound on Third Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.