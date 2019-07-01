

CTV Regina





Police are searching for a teenage boy after an attempted armed robbery on Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to the area of Dewdney Pool after the suspect had a knife and attempted to get a bike from the victim, but was unsuccessful and fled on foot, according to police.

The suspect is described as wearing red shorts, a grey shirt and had a camouflage bandana covering his face.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.