Police looking for teenage boy after attempted armed robbery
CTV Regina
Published Monday, July 1, 2019 10:40AM CST
Police are searching for a teenage boy after an attempted armed robbery on Sunday afternoon.
Officers were called to the area of Dewdney Pool after the suspect had a knife and attempted to get a bike from the victim, but was unsuccessful and fled on foot, according to police.
The suspect is described as wearing red shorts, a grey shirt and had a camouflage bandana covering his face.
Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.