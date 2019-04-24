Police looking for three suspects who robbed north Regina business
(File photo)
CTV Regina
Published Wednesday, April 24, 2019 7:47AM CST
Police are looking for three men after a late night robbery in north Regina on Tuesday.
It happened around 9:30 p.m. at a business on the 400 block of Broad Street North.
Police say three men entered the business and demanded money and property.
The suspects had their faces covered. One was carrying a metal object as a weapon.
The suspects fled the area with cash. No one was injured.
The first suspect is described 6’0” tall man, weighing about 200, wearing all black clothing and a black bandana over his face.
The second suspect is also a man, weighing about 160 pounds, standing around 5’5”.
He was wearing a black sweater, green shirt, maroon pants and a red bandana on his face.
The third suspect is a 5'5” man, about 160 pounds, wearing a red hoodie and grey sweats.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.