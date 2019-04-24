

Police are looking for three men after a late night robbery in north Regina on Tuesday.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. at a business on the 400 block of Broad Street North.

Police say three men entered the business and demanded money and property.

The suspects had their faces covered. One was carrying a metal object as a weapon.

The suspects fled the area with cash. No one was injured.

The first suspect is described 6’0” tall man, weighing about 200, wearing all black clothing and a black bandana over his face.

The second suspect is also a man, weighing about 160 pounds, standing around 5’5”.

He was wearing a black sweater, green shirt, maroon pants and a red bandana on his face.

The third suspect is a 5'5” man, about 160 pounds, wearing a red hoodie and grey sweats.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.