REGINA -- Regina police are looking for two men who they believe shot a man in the arm on Friday evening.

Police say they were called 300 block of Retallack Street around 6 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 35-year-old man who had a gunshot wound on his arm. He was taken to hospital.

Police say the man was walking in a park near the 3200 block of Avonhurst Drive when two men walked towards him in the opposite direction. One man was pushing a bike.

According to police, there was some physical contact and then a verbal fight. Then, police say they believe one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot the victim. Both men fled the scene.

The first suspect is described as about 5'9" tall, the other is around 6'2" tall. Both were described as slim and we wearing black.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.