REGINA -- Police are looking for a man and a woman who they say robbed a business on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the 3000 block of 13th Avenue around 10 p.m. for a report of a robbery. According to police, the man and woman entered the business and demanded cash. The man's face was partially covered and he was carrying a knife, police say. They were able to steal money and property and fled the scene. No one was injured.

The man is described as 6'0" tall and around 200 pounds. He was wearing a peach jacket over a black hoodie and had a red bandana covering his face.

The woman was wearing a black and grey jacket, purple sweater and grey shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.